External Affairs Minister of India Dr. Subrahmanyam Jaishankar calls on Prime Minister of Nepal, Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’

Report by Ranjana Niraula; Kathmandu: External Affairs Minister of India Dr. Subrahmanyam Jaishankar meets Prime Minister of Nepal, Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’at PM Office,Singhadurbar today. Both the leaders exchanged substantive views on age-old, unique, and multifaceted Nepal-India relations.

The minister arrived on a two days trip to Kathmandu leading the Indian delegation to the highest level bilateral mechanism between Nepal and India entrusted to review the entire status of bilateral ties. He will call on President Ramchandra Paudel and Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal and discuss issues of mutual interest.

In the joint commission meeting, the two foreign ministers will jointly inaugurate three cross-border transmission lines spanning Nepal and India.

Minister for Foreign Affairs Hon. Mr. Narayan Prakash Saud and Minister for External Affairs of India Dr. S. Jaishankar held bilateral meeting in Kathmandu today. The two Ministers also co-chaired the 7th Meeting of the Nepal-India Joint Commission.Various aspects of Nepal-India relations were discussed on the occasion under the thematic areas of economic relations, connectivity, trade & transit, power and water resources, education and culture and political matters among others.