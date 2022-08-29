External Affairs Minister, Dr. S. Jaishankar to visit UAE from 31 August – 02 September 2022 for co-chairing the 14th India-UAE Joint Commission Meeting (JCM)

New Delhi : External Affairs Minister, Dr. S. Jaishankar, will be visiting UAE from 31 August – 02 September 2022 for co-chairing the 14th India-UAE Joint Commission Meeting (JCM) and 3rd India-UAE Strategic Dialogue with Foreign Minister of UAE H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan. These meetings will provide an opportunity to both the Ministers to review the entire spectrum of comprehensive strategic partnership between India and UAE and regional and global developments. During the visit EAM will also meet other UAE dignitaries.

There has been regular exchange of high level interaction between India and UAE in 2022. Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi paid a visit to Abu Dhabi on 28 June 2022 and met UAE President H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. Earlier, both leaders had also held a Virtual Summit on 18 February during which India-UAE Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) was signed and a Vision Statement adopted. Both leaders also participated in the I2U2 Summit held virtually on 14 July.

Both India and UAE are committed to move forward in their partnership in diverse areas, including trade, investment, conventional and renewable energy, food security, health, skill development, education, culture, defence, space, consular issues and people-to-people ties. These areas were also discussed at official levels during the meetings of the Sub-Committees of the JCM held on 23-24 August 2022