Exchange Rate Notification No. 78/2022 – Customs (N.T.)

New Delhi : In exercise of the powers conferred by section 14 of the Customs Act, 1962 (52 of 1962), and in supersession of the Notification No. 73/2022-Customs(N.T.), dated 01st September, 2022 except as respects things done or omitted to be done before such supersession, the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs hereby determines that the rate of exchange of conversion of each of the foreign currencies specified in column (2) of each of Schedule I and Schedule II annexed hereto, into Indian currency or vice versa, shall, with effect from 16th September, 2022, be the rate mentioned against it in the corresponding entry in column (3) thereof, for the purpose of the said section, relating to imported and export goods.

SCHEDULE-I

Sl. No. Foreign Currency Rate of exchange of one unit of foreign currency equivalent to Indian rupees (2) (3) (a) (b) (For Imported Goods) (For Export Goods) 1. Australian Dollar 55.00 52.70 2. Bahraini Dinar 217.70 204.60 3. Canadian Dollar 61.45 59.40 4. Chinese Yuan 11.60 11.25 5. Danish Kroner 10.85 10.50 6. EURO 80.80 77.85 7. Hong Kong Dollar 10.30 9.95 8. Kuwaiti Dinar 265.70 249.70 9. New Zealand Dollar 49.10 46.85 10. Norwegian Kroner 8.00 7.75 11. Pound Sterling 93.35 90.15 12. Qatari Riyal 22.30 20.95 13. Saudi Arabian Riyal 21.85 20.50 14. Singapore Dollar 57.55 55.65 15. South African Rand 4.70 4.40 16. Swedish Kroner 7.55 7.30 17. Swiss Franc 84.15 81.05 18. Turkish Lira 4.50 4.20 19. UAE Dirham 22.35 21.00 20. US Dollar 80.40 78.70

SCHEDULE-II