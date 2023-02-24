Envoys of five nations present credentials to the President of India Droupadi Murmu

The President of India, Droupadi Murmu accepted credentials from the Ambassadors of South Sudan, Oman, Peru and Cambodia and High Commissioner of Seychelles at a ceremony held at Rashtrapati Bhavan today (February 24, 2023). Those who presented their credentials were:

1. H.E. Mrs Victoria Samuel Aru, Ambassador of the Republic of South Sudan

2. H.E. Mr Issa Saleh Abdullah Saleh Al Shibani, Ambassador of the Sultanate of Oman

3. H.E. Mr Javier Manuel Paulinich Velarde, Ambassador of the Republic of Peru

4. H.E. Mrs Lalatiana Accouche, High Commissioner of the Republic of Seychelles

5. H.E. Mr Koy Kuong, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Cambodia