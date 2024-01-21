Enterprise Odisha takes a step forward in creating newer business opportunities, connects MSMEs with large industries

Bhubaneswar: Confederation of Indian Industry organized the 24th edition of Enterprise Odisha in partnership with the Government of Odisha at Jharsuguda from 19 – 21 January 2024. Enterprise Odisha had three days of exhibition, conference, G2B and B2B meetings, focused workshops and sessions for Startups and Women Entrepreneurs.

This is the flagship initiative of CII in partnership with the Government of Odisha and has been a major enabler in creating a strong industry ecosystem in the state and in also showcasing its strength as a manufacturing hub of the country. The exhibition included large and medium scale organizations showcasing their opportunities for potential vendors / supply chain players / ancillaries / entrepreneurs for requirements related to job work, contract manufacturing, raw material supply, packaging, and logistics etc. The exhibition also included products and service providers in the field of Technology, Sustainability, Infrastructure, Logistics, and Renewable Energy, e-Commerce Platforms, Banks and NBFCs, Microfinance Institutions, Lending Agencies, Trade Department of key countries and various Departments of Government of Odisha.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr Shiv Siddhant Narayan Kaul, Chairman, CII Eastern Region said, “Odisha’s development is being talked about all over the world. The Government of Odisha has created a conducive environment for investment and entrepreneurship. Odisha has many industrial hubs, but Jharsuguda is one of them. We are grateful to the Government of Odisha for guiding us to execute this initiative in Jharsuguda. Our aim is to accelerate the development process of the State by bridging the gap between large industrial units and MSMEs. Large firms cannot ignore the opportunities created by MSME suppliers. I would say that the Enterprise in its 24th edition has gone a long way in achieving this connect.’

At the 24th edition of this flagship initiative of CII, there were around 1000 plus participants, 150 exhibitors and 54 industry partners and important industry associations. 58 companies are participating from outside Odisha along with delegations and diplomats from Australia, Bangladesh, Nepal and Myanmar and industry captains from Odisha and across the country.

A Handbook on “Opportunities for MSMEs” was launched in the event.

Mr Suvendra Kumar Behera, Deputy Chairman, CII Eastern Region reiterated that Odisha is transforming it in a big way in almost all segments, e.g. Business, Startup, Tourism, Education, Infra etc. He said that CII always wants to collaborate with Odisha Government to build Business ecosystem. He was very hopeful that the congregation of leaders, visionaries and stakeholders has created a significant platform for further investment and creation of livelihood.

There were 150 plus B2B meetings conducted over a span of 2 days where small units connected with the larger ones over potential businesses. There were more than 2000 registered delegates, meetings with around 50 purchase managers from large units, both public and private were organised with MSMEs to create new business opportunities.