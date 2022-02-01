Emphasis on multi-modal infra & newer avenues for investment in the Budget will position India at the centre of the emerging global economy says Union Minister Smriti Zubin Irani

New Delhi : Union Minister for Women and Child Development Smriti Zubin Irani has said that emphasis on multi-modal infra and newer avenues for investment in the Union Budget 2022-23, presented by the Finance Minister in the Parliament today, will position India at the Centre of the emerging global economy. Smt Irani congratulated Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Smt Nirmala Sitharaman for a futuristic Aatma Nirbhar Bharat ka Budget laying the blueprint for India’s Amrit Kaal.

In a series of tweets the Minister said that Mission POSHAN 2.0 & Saksham Anganwadi, Mission Shakti & Mission Vatsalya as described in the Budget will herald a transformative change in the welfare and safety and security of women and children of the country.

The Minister stated while Saksham Anganwadi aims to upgrade Anganwadi infrastructure, Mission POSHAN 2.0 will facilitate transparent last mile real-time tracking of nutrition service delivery and fortify nutritional norms thereby strengthening the resolve of malnutrition free India.

The minister informed that ‘Sambal’ and ‘Samarthya’ are the two components of Mission Shakti as pronounced in the Budget. While ‘Sambal’ is aimed at strengthening safety and security of women, ‘Samarthya’ is dedicated towards empowerment of women. The minister stressed that this mission will ensure holistic welfare and development of women.

To ensure a healthy and happy childhood for every child, Govt of India through Mission Vatsalya endeavours to foster a sensitive, supportive and synchronized ecosystem by upscaling service delivery structures, institutional care and encouraging community-based care, stated the Minister.

Smt Irani said the provision to allow payment of annuity & lump sum amount to the Divyang dependent during the lifetime of parents/guardians attaining the age of 60 years will provide a financial cushion to the Divyang in times of emergency.