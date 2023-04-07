Eminent educationist Prof. Narasingha Charan Panda has taken over the charge of Director of the Internal Quality Assurance Cell (IQAC) of the Central University of Odisha. He has taken the charge from Prof. S. K. Palita, Dean School of Biodiversity and Conservation of Natural Resources on 03 April 2023.

The prime task of the IQAC is to develop a system for conscious, consistent and catalytic improvement in the performance of the University. The IQAC will make a significant and meaningful contribution in the post accreditation phase of the University including channelizing the efforts and measures towards academic excellence.

Prof. Panda joined on 23 January 2023 as a regular Professor in the Department of Sanskrit, Central University of Odisha. Before joining in the Central University of Odisha, Prof. Panda served the department of Sanskrit & Indological Studies of Panjab University, Sadhu Ashram, Hoshiarpur, Punjab.

Prof. Panda has also served reputed international institutions like Silpakorn University, Bangkok, Thailand as ICCR Chair professor and Mahatma Gandhi Institute, Mauritius. He has an academic experience of more than 34 years. Prof. Panda has served IGNCA, Varanasi Regional Centre, as Research Officer and edited Kalatallvakosa Volumes.

Besides, he has edited Vishvesvaranand Indological Journals (UGC care listed) of Panjab University, Chandigarh. In addition to these, he has edited 05 volumes of the International Journal of Indology & Culture (Thai Prajna), Silpakorn University, Bangkok. His research papers have been published in reputed journals of India and abroad. He is also a member of the Editorial & Advisory Board of various research bodies/ organizations of India and abroad. He is the author of 28 books.