Electoral Bond Scheme 2018 ; Sale of Electoral Bonds at Authorized Branches of State Bank of India (SBI)

New Delhi : Government of India has notified the Electoral Bond Scheme 2018 vide Gazette Notification No. 20 dated 2nd January 2018 (as amended vide Gazette Notification dated 7th November, 2022). As per provisions of the Scheme, Electoral Bonds may be purchased by a person (as defined in item No. 2 (d) of Gazette Notification), who is a citizen of India or incorporated or established in India. A person being an individual can buy Electoral Bonds, either singly or jointly with other individuals. Only the Political Parties registered under Section 29A of the Representation of the People Act, 1951 (43 of 1951) and which secured not less than one per cent of the votes polled in the last General Election to the House of the People or the Legislative Assembly of the State, shall be eligible to receive the Electoral Bonds. The Electoral Bonds shall be encashed by an eligible Political Party only through a Bank account with the Authorized Bank.

State Bank of India (SBI), in the XXIV Phase of sale, has been authorised to issue and encash Electoral Bonds through its 29 Authorized Branches (as per list enclosed) w.e.f. 05.12.2022 to 12.12.2022.

The Electoral Bonds shall be valid for fifteen calendar days from the date of issue and no payment shall be made to any payee Political Party if the Electoral Bond is deposited after expiry of the validity period. The Electoral Bond deposited by an eligible Political Party in its account shall be credited on the same day.

ANNEXURE

Electoral Bond Scheme – 2018 29 Existing Authorized Branches

Sl. No. State/UT Name of the Branch & Address Branch Code No. 1. Delhi Delhi Main Branch 11, Parliament Street, New Delhi – 110001 00691 2. Haryana, Punjab and Chandigarh Chandigarh Main Branch SCO 43-48, Banking Square, Sector-17B, Chandigarh, Distt: Chandigarh State: Chandigarh, Pin : 160017 00628 3. Himachal Pradesh Shimla Main Branch Near Kali Bari Temple, The Mall, Shimla, District : Shimla State: Himachal Pradesh, Pin : 171003 00718 4. Jammu and Kashmir Badami Bagh (Srinagar) Branch Badami Bagh Cantonment, Srinagar, Kashmir Dist : Badgam, State: Jammu & Kashmir Pin : 190001 02295 5. Uttarakhand Dehra Dun Main Branch 4, Convent Road, Dehradun Uttarakhand, District : Dehradun State: Uttarakhand Pin : 248001 00630 6. Gujarat, Dadar & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu Gandhinagar Branch, I Floor, Zonal Office Sector 10 B Gandhinagar Distt: Gandhinagar, State : Gujarat Pin:382010. 01355 7. Madhya Pradesh Bhopal Main Branch T.T.Nagar,Bhopal-462003, Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, District : Bhopal, State: Madhya Pradesh, Pin : 462003 01308 8. Chhattisgarh Raipur Main Branch P.B.NO.29/61, Jaistambh Chowk, Raipur, District : Raipur State : Chhatisgarh Pin: 492001 00461 9. Rajasthan Jaipur Main Branch P.B.No.72, Sanganeri Gate Jaipur, Rajasthan District: Jaipur, State: Rajasthan. Pin : 302003 00656 10. Maharashtra Mumbai Main Branch Mumbai Samachar Marg Horniman Circle, Fort, Mumbai, Maharashtra Pin: 400001 00300

11. Goa, Lakshadweep Panaji Branch Opp : Hotel Mandovi, Dayanand, Dayanand Bandodkar Marg, Panaji, Goa. District : North Goa, State : Goa, Pin: 403001 00509 12. Uttar Pradesh Lucknow Main Branch Tarawali Kothi, Motimahal Marg, Hazratganj, Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh District :Lucknow, State: Uttar Pradesh Pin : 226001 00125 13. Odisha Bhubaneswar Main Branch P.B.NO.14, Bhubaneswar Bhubaneswar District : Khurda State: Odisha, Pin : 751001 00041 14. West Bengal and Andaman & Nicobar Kolkata Main Branch Samriddhi Bhawan 1, Strand Road, Kolkata, West Bengal, District :Kolkata. State: West Bengal. 3 Pin : 700001 00001 15. Bihar Patna Main Branch West Gandhi Maidhan, Patna, Bihar. Pin: 800001 00152 16. Jharkhand Ranchi Branch Court Compound, Jharkhand, District : Ranchi, State: Jharkhand, Pin : 834001 00167 17. Sikkim Gangtok Branch M G Marg, Gangtok SIKKIM Dist: East Sikkim State : Sikkim Pin : 737101 00232 18. Arunachal Pradesh Itanagar Branch TT Marg,VIP Road Bank Tinali, Itanagar, Arunachal Pradesh District : Papumpare State : Arunachal Pradesh Pin : 791111 06091 19. Nagaland Kohima Branch Near deputy commissioner’s office Kohima Nagaland Pin: 797001 00214 20. Assam Guwahati Branch Pan Bazar, MG Road, Kamrup, Guwahati, Pin: 781001 00078 21. Manipur Imphal Branch M G Avenue, Imphal west Manipur Pin: 795001 00092 22. Meghalaya Shilong Branch MG Road, Near General PO Shillong, District: Khasi Hills (E), Meghalaya, Pin: 793001 00181