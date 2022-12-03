Electoral Bond Scheme 2018 ; Sale of Electoral Bonds at Authorized Branches of State Bank of India (SBI)

New Delhi : Government of India has notified the Electoral Bond Scheme 2018 vide Gazette Notification No. 20 dated 2nd January 2018 (as amended vide Gazette Notification dated 7th November, 2022). As per provisions of the Scheme, Electoral Bonds may be purchased by a person (as defined in item No. 2 (d) of Gazette Notification), who is a citizen of India or incorporated or established in India. A person being an individual can buy Electoral Bonds, either singly or jointly with other individuals. Only the Political Parties registered under Section 29A of the Representation of the People Act, 1951 (43 of 1951) and which secured not less than one per cent of the votes polled in the last General Election to the House of the People or the Legislative Assembly of the State, shall be eligible to receive the Electoral Bonds. The Electoral Bonds shall be encashed by an eligible Political Party only through a Bank account with the Authorized Bank.
State Bank of India (SBI), in the XXIV Phase of sale, has been authorised to issue and encash Electoral Bonds through its 29 Authorized Branches (as per list enclosed) w.e.f. 05.12.2022 to 12.12.2022.
The Electoral Bonds shall be valid for fifteen calendar days from the date of issue and no payment shall be made to any payee Political Party if the Electoral Bond is deposited after expiry of the validity period. The Electoral Bond deposited by an eligible Political Party in its account shall be credited on the same day.
ANNEXURE
Electoral Bond Scheme – 2018 29 Existing Authorized Branches
|Sl.
No.
|State/UT
|Name of the Branch & Address
|Branch Code No.
|1.
|Delhi
|Delhi Main Branch 11, Parliament Street, New Delhi – 110001
|00691
|2.
|Haryana, Punjab and Chandigarh
|Chandigarh Main Branch SCO 43-48, Banking Square,
Sector-17B, Chandigarh, Distt: Chandigarh
State: Chandigarh, Pin : 160017
|00628
|3.
|Himachal Pradesh
|Shimla Main Branch
Near Kali Bari Temple, The Mall, Shimla, District : Shimla
State: Himachal Pradesh, Pin : 171003
|00718
|4.
|Jammu and Kashmir
|Badami Bagh (Srinagar) Branch Badami Bagh
Cantonment, Srinagar, Kashmir Dist : Badgam,
State: Jammu & Kashmir Pin : 190001
|02295
|5.
|Uttarakhand
|Dehra Dun Main Branch
4, Convent Road, Dehradun Uttarakhand, District : Dehradun State: Uttarakhand Pin : 248001
|00630
|6.
|Gujarat, Dadar & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu
|Gandhinagar Branch, I Floor, Zonal Office Sector
10 B Gandhinagar Distt: Gandhinagar,
State : Gujarat Pin:382010.
|01355
|7.
|Madhya Pradesh
|Bhopal Main Branch T.T.Nagar,Bhopal-462003, Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh,
District : Bhopal,
State: Madhya Pradesh, Pin : 462003
|01308
|8.
|Chhattisgarh
|Raipur Main Branch P.B.NO.29/61,
Jaistambh Chowk, Raipur, District : Raipur
State : Chhatisgarh Pin: 492001
|00461
|9.
|Rajasthan
|Jaipur Main Branch P.B.No.72, Sanganeri Gate
Jaipur, Rajasthan District: Jaipur, State: Rajasthan.
Pin : 302003
|00656
|10.
|Maharashtra
|Mumbai Main Branch Mumbai Samachar Marg
Horniman Circle, Fort, Mumbai, Maharashtra Pin: 400001
|00300
|11.
|Goa, Lakshadweep
|Panaji Branch
Opp : Hotel Mandovi, Dayanand, Dayanand Bandodkar Marg, Panaji, Goa.
District : North Goa, State : Goa, Pin: 403001
|00509
|12.
|Uttar Pradesh
|Lucknow Main Branch
Tarawali Kothi, Motimahal Marg, Hazratganj, Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh
District :Lucknow, State: Uttar Pradesh
Pin : 226001
|00125
|13.
|Odisha
|Bhubaneswar Main Branch P.B.NO.14, Bhubaneswar Bhubaneswar
District : Khurda
State: Odisha, Pin : 751001
|00041
|14.
|West Bengal and Andaman & Nicobar
|Kolkata Main Branch Samriddhi Bhawan
1, Strand Road, Kolkata, West Bengal, District :Kolkata.
State: West Bengal. 3 Pin : 700001
|00001
|15.
|Bihar
|Patna Main Branch
West Gandhi Maidhan, Patna, Bihar. Pin: 800001
|00152
|16.
|Jharkhand
|Ranchi Branch Court Compound,
Jharkhand, District : Ranchi, State: Jharkhand, Pin : 834001
|00167
|17.
|Sikkim
|Gangtok Branch
M G Marg, Gangtok SIKKIM Dist: East Sikkim
State : Sikkim Pin : 737101
|00232
|18.
|Arunachal Pradesh
|Itanagar Branch
TT Marg,VIP Road Bank Tinali, Itanagar, Arunachal Pradesh District : Papumpare
State : Arunachal Pradesh Pin : 791111
|06091
|19.
|Nagaland
|Kohima Branch
Near deputy commissioner’s office Kohima
Nagaland Pin: 797001
|00214
|20.
|Assam
|Guwahati Branch
Pan Bazar, MG Road,
Kamrup, Guwahati, Pin: 781001
|00078
|21.
|Manipur
|Imphal Branch
M G Avenue, Imphal west Manipur
Pin: 795001
|00092
|22.
|Meghalaya
|Shilong Branch
MG Road, Near General PO Shillong, District: Khasi Hills (E), Meghalaya, Pin: 793001
|00181
|23.
|Mizoram
|Aizawl Branch Solomns cave
District: Aizawl, Mizoram Pin: 796001
|01539
|24.
|Tripura
|Agartala Branch
Hari Ganga Basak road, Agartala
District: Tripura (W), Tripura Pin: 799001
|00002
|25.
|Andhra Pradesh
|Visakhapatnam Branch Rednam Gardens, Jail Road,
Junction, Opp. Pages/Vodaphone Off, Visakhapatnam,
District: Visakhapatnam State : Andhra Pradesh Pin : 530002
|00952
|26.
|Telangana
|Hyderabad Main Branch Bank Street, Koti, Hyderabad. District : Hyderabad
State: Telangana Pin : 500095
|00847
|27.
|Tamil Nadu and Puducherry
|Chennai Main Branch 336/166, Thambuchetty Street, Parrys, Chennai.
State: Tamil Nadu Pin : 600001
|00800
|28.
|Karnataka
|Bengaluru Main Branch Post Bag No.5310,
St. Marks Road, Bangalore,
District :Bangalore Urban, State: Karnataka, Pin : 560001
|00813
|29.
|Kerala
|Thiruvananthapuram Branch P.B.No.14, M.G.Road,
Thiruvananthapuram,
District : Thiruvananthapuram, State: Kerala, Pin: 695001
|00941