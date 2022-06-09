Election to the Office of President of India, 2022 (16th Presidential Election)

New Delhi :The term of office of Ram Nath Kovind, President of India, is ending on 24th July, 2022. As per Article 62 of the Constitution of India, an election to fill the vacancy caused by the expiration of the term of office of the outgoing President is required to be completed before the expiration of the term.

Article 324 of the Constitution read with the Presidential and Vice-Presidential Elections Act, 1952, and the Presidential and Vice – Presidential Elections Rules, 1974 vests the superintendence, direction and control of the conduct of election to the office of the President of India in the Election Commission of India.