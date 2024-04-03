OdishaTop News

Election Commission Orders Transfer of 2 Collectors, 1 IG, and 5 SPs in Odisha

By Odisha Diary bureau

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has directed the immediate transfer of several IAS and IPS officers in various districts of Odisha ahead of the crucial 2024 elections. In a letter to the Odisha Chief Secretary, ECI Secretary Rakesh Kumar has requested the transfer of eight officers to non-election-related posts with immediate effect. This decision follows complaints of bias and misuse of position by certain officers favoring particular political parties. Here is the list of officers affected:

  1. Vineet Bharadwaj – DM and DEO Cuttack
  2. Parul Patwari – DM and DEO Jagatsinghpur
  3. Ashish Kumar Singh – IPS (IG Central)
  4. Kanwar Vishal Singh – Sundargarh SP
  5. Jugal Kishore Banoth – Khordha SP
  6. Mitrabhanu Mohapatra – Rourkela SP
  7. S. Vivek Kumar – Berhampur SP
  8. Sudhanshu Sekhar Mishra – Angul SP

This move follows earlier transfer orders issued on March 21 for non-cadre officers serving in leadership positions as District Magistrates (DM) and Superintendents of Police (SP) in Odisha, including the Collector of Dhenkanal and SPs of Deogarh and Cuttack Rural.

