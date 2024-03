The Election Commission has announced a ban on conducting, publishing, or publicizing exit polls related to the upcoming Lok Sabha and Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Odisha, and Sikkim. The prohibition period runs from April 19 at 7 a.m. to June 1 at 6:30 p.m. This ban applies to all forms of media. Additionally, the display of election-related content on electronic media is prohibited 48 hours before the conclusion of polling.