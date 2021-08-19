“Efforts should be made to take the saga of the heroes to the people”- says Madhya Pradesh Governor

Bhopal: Governor Shri Mangubhai Patel has said that freedom has come after the hard struggle, sacrifice and sacrifice of our ancestors. The more we respect the freedom fighters, the less it will be. We should always be grateful to them because the happy life that we are leading today is due to the freedom fighters. It is the duty of every countryman to always work in the interest of the country.



Governor Shri Patel was addressing the Felicitation of Gallantry Awards to Ex-Servicemen and Serving Fraternity program organized by Sudarshan Chakra Corps of Army at Panchjanya Auditorium Dronachal today.



Governor Shri Patel said that the intention of the Amrit Mahotsav of Azadi is to disseminate information about the sacrifices of the freedom heroes and the meaning of freedom, so that the life story of those who could not get recognition in history also reaches the people. He said that that is why the celebrations are being done especially at places like the Cellular Jail in Andaman and Jallianwala Bagh in Punjab, the pilgrimage sites of our independence. He said that we should take the inspiration of the elixir of energy of freedom from the freedom fighters, and resolve to build the nation with the basic qualities and ideas of our culture. Prime Minister Shri Modi has also said that the feelings of 130 crore people of the country should be involved in organizing the Amrit Mahotsav. Therefore, those who are currently working for the country and society, all of them should join the organization of Amrit Mahotsav. He organized the festival with public participation, To be held as a public festival. Along with these events of Amrit Mahotsav, he expressed happiness on the information that the army is celebrating 75 years of the independent Indian Army.



Governor Shri Patel said that there are many examples of patriotism, courage and valor of Indian soldiers. Even after independence, the war with China in 1962, the war with Pakistan in 1965 and 71, the Kargil War and more recently the disputes with China in the Galvan Valley, the three wings of the army have faced with courage and valor. Be it war or peace, our brave soldiers are always alert. Apart from war, they also face the natural calamities in the country. He appreciated the cooperation of the Army in the relief and rescue operations of the recent floods in the northern part of the state. He told the retired military officers and soldiers that they should not consider themselves retired, the passion and passion of the soldiers can never end. He also appealed to adopt indigenous products to build a self-reliant India.



Governor Shri Patel honored retired Vir Chakra, Air Vice Marshal Aditya Vikram Pethia, Shaurya Chakra awardee Colonel Yashwant Kumar Singh, Naik Badrilal and Sena Medal awarded Colonel Arvind Nigam as well as serving soldiers, Army Medal awarded Brigadier Ashutosh Shukla. , Brigadier Ajay Kumar Sharma, Col. Prashant Sanjayrao Nikam, Col. S.S. Khanna, Col. AJ. Singh, Col. Vijay Singh Mehta, Col. Munish Kumar Sharma and Major Ajay Kumar Sharma.



The Governor was received by General Officer Commanding 21st Corps Lieutenant General Dheeraj Seth. In the welcome address, it was told that in the form of Amrit Mahotsav, we are celebrating the honor of the sacrifice of the heroes. He said that retired and serving soldiers are being felicitated in the programme. This function will be organized with public participation. He said that the Indian Army, along with combating the enemies on the borders, also face natural calamities shoulder to shoulder with the civil administration. Makes a significant contribution to UN peacekeeping missions. Show of gratitude General Officer Commanding West Madhya Pradesh Sub Area Major General Shri V.K. Tripathi did it.

