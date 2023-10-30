New Delhi: ED (Enforcement Directorate) summons Delhi CM and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal, asking him to appear before them on 2nd November in connection with the Delhi excise policy case.

On ED summoning CM Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj says, “As per the news that the Central Government’s ED has sent summon to Delhi CM, it gets clear that the Centre has only one aim to somehow finish AAP. They are not leaving a stone unturned in framing a false case to put CM Arvind Kejriwal in jail and to finish AAP.”