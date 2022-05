New Delhi :East Coast Railway (ECoR) to organize The 67th National Railways Award Function-2022 in Bhubaneswar tomorrow.

Besides, Union Railway Minister, Ashwini Vaishnaw, Union Minister of State for Railways, Coal & Mines Raosaheb Patil Danve, Union Minister of State for Railways, & Textile Darshana Jardosh will visit Bhubaneswar on Saturday to grace the presentation ceremony of National Railways Award to railwaymen for outstanding services at Rail Auditorium, Bhubaneswar.