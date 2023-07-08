Draft Detailed Project Report for Raxaul-Kathmandu cross-border railway project handed over to Nepal

Kathmandu: The draft Detailed Project Report of the Raxaul-Kathmandu cross-border railway project has been handed over to Nepal. After incorporating suggestions from Nepal, India will submit the final DPR to the Nepal government. India’s Konkan Railway Corporation Limited has been doing the DPR of the railway project which will connect Kathmandu with the Indian border town of Raxaul as per the memorandum of understanding signed between Nepal and India on October 8, 2021. As per the initial report of Konkan Railway, a total of Rs. 320 billion will be required to build the broad gauge.

The cross-border electrified railway connecting Raxaul and Kathmandu once completed, the broad gauge line will give the Nepali capital a direct connection with the Indian railway network enabling non-stop train travel to all Indian cities and access to Indian markets and third countries. As per the initial report of the project, there will be 32 tunnels with the longest being 8 km long. The 136 km long railway project would have 40 km of tunnelways and 35 small and large bridges. The preliminary study has shown that there will be 13 stations on the railway line.

Earlier in April 2022, Konkan Railway Corporation Limited delivered Two 5 Car DEMU Train sets to Nepal Railway Company Limited as well as commenced the operationalization of the cross-border rail link between Jaynagar (India) and Kurtha (Nepal). The joint working of Nepal Railway Company with Konkan Railway under support from The Government of India and The Government of Nepal has helped Nepal to build a robust Railway system and in strengthening the relationships between the two countries.