Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya reviews Arrangements for Screening and Testing of International Passengers at Indira Gandhi International Airport, New Delhi

New Delhi : Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya, Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare today visited the Indira Gandhi International airport, New Delhi to review arrangements for screening and testing of international passengers in view of the recent spike in cases of COVID-19 in some countries.
Underscoring the challenge posed by the increasing number of COVID-19 cases in some countries across the world such as China, Japan, South Korea, Thailand and United States, Union Health Minister emphasized the importance of being prepared and remaining alert against new and emerging strains of COVID-19. He directed officials to be fully geared up and urged people to follow COVID Appropriate Behaviour and get vaccinated against COVID. He also stated that the Union Government is taking all necessary measures to ensure effective preparation and management of the emerging COVID-19 scenario.
Union Health Ministry has already issued the revised guidelines for international passengers travelling to India on 29 December, 2023. It can be accessed here: