Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya inaugurates States/UTs Leadership Meeting of Indian Red Cross Society

New Delhi : “Sewa and Sahyog are part of our legacy, and they form an integral part of our Sanskar. These also underline and define the motto of Indian Red Cross Society which is known for its work to help and aid humanity in times of need and emergencies”. This was stated by Dr Mansukh Mandaviya, Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare and Chairman, IRCS as he inaugurated the States/UTs Leadership Meeting of Indian Red Cross Society (IRCS), here today. The purpose of the two-day Chitan Shivir is to discuss ways and means to improve functioning of IRCS. State Red Cross Chairmen, Vice-Chairmen, Secretaries and other dignitaries from IRCS participated in the meeting.

Congratulating IRCS for its commendable work, Dr Mansukh Mandaviya stated that “Red Cross is identified with hope and “Asha” for people. It epitomises credibility and assured presence”. At the same time he cautioned that if IRCS does not keep pace with changing times, its relevance and identity may be lost. “IRCS needs to introspect on its strengths and weakness, and chart an action plan on how does it redefine itself to embrace the changing role with time. This may need deep diving into structural and organisational structures, attention of discipline in working of IRCS regional centres, transparency in appointments, better grievance redressal mechanisms, better utilisation of digital technology for people- centered activities among other things”, he noted.

Speaking on the advancements in India’s healthcare facilities which were witnessed recently during the Covid pandemic, the Union Minister stated that, “We are always fascinated with the healthcare models of other countries but COVID showed the strength of our system and exposed the weaknesses of even advanced countries. India not only managed COVID with successful regional models, but provided international support to many countries through drugs and vaccines under Vaccine Maitri. It is commendable that our medicines did not falter on quality and nor did we exploit the situation with higher prices. This reflects our deep adherence to the philosophy of Vasudeva Kutumbakam”, he stressed.

Dr Mandaviya invited suggestions from the participants on taking up unique ventures and expanding the ambit of operations of IRCS. The participants openly shared their thoughts on best practices and innovative endeavours.