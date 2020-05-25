DomesticFlight operations begin today across India, except in Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal

New Delhi: Domestic Flight operations begin today across India, except in Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal. First flight from Delhi’s IGI Airport departs for Pune at 4:45 AM; the first arrival at the airport will be from Ahmedabad at 7:45 AM.

Domestic Flights for Andhra Pradesh begin from May 26 and West Bengal from May 28; in Tamil Nadu, a maximum of 25 arrivals are permitted in Chennai but there is no limit on the number of departures.

Domestic flights in the country will resume operations today, except in Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal. Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said that the flight operations from Vijaywada and Vizag airports in Andhra Pradesh will begin tomorrow, while those in West Bengal will recommence from Thursday on a limited scale.

In Chennai, there will be a maximum of 25 arrivals but there is no limit on number of departures. For other airports in Tamil Nadu, flights will operate as in other parts of country, Mr Puri tweeted. The minister also said that there will be limited flight operations from Mumbai in Maharashtra. Flight operations had been been shut in the country two months ago owing to the nationwide lockdown necessitated by the coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking exclusively to AIR News, Chairman of the Airport Authority of India, Arvind Singh, said that the Airports in the country are fully prepared for the flight operations. He informed that all arrangements have been made at the airports to ensure contact-less boarding to prevent any chances of contagion. Mr Singh said, commercial passenger flights at the Delhi airport will initially operate from Terminal 3.

According to standard operating procedure issued by Airport Authority of India, passengers should reach airport two hours before the scheduled time of departure and only passengers who have departure in next four hours will be allowed to enter the terminal building.

AIR correspondent reports, the passengers will have to wear protective gear such as gloves and masks while entering the airport. All passengers, except children below 14 years, must be registered on the Aarogya Setu app and it will be verified at the entry gate of the terminal building.

Passengers shall compulsorily walk through screening zone for thermal screening before entering the terminal building. Airport operators have been asked to make arrangements for sanitization of a passenger’s baggage before entry into the terminal building. Only one check-in and one hand baggage is allowed and the use of trolley is restricted. Elderly, pregnant ladies and kids have been advised to avoid air travel for now.

