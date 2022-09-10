Dharmendra Pradhan inaugurates a newly constructed Multi-Purpose Hall at Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, Vadnagar

New Delhi : A newly constructed multi-purpose hall at Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Vadnagar, District Mehsana was inaugurated today by Shri Dharmendra Pradhan, Union Education and Skill Development Minister, Government of India. The hall is constructed at a cost of Rs.4,61,57,000. Union Minister also planted a sapling in the premises. Smt. Shardaben Patel, MP, Mehsana; Shri Sombhai Modi, Jaguriben Vyas President Nagar Palika Vadnagar; Shri Pankaj Kumar Principal Secretary,Government of Gujarat and senior officials of Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti were present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Shri Pradhan said that there should be pride towards our literature, art, philosophy and education. He said that the national education policy will help prepare a future-ready generation. He also spoke about the rich and ancient history of Vadnagar and said that Vadnagar has been a vibrant center of knowledge spiritual splendor, civilization and culture.

Speaking about National Education Policy, he further said that the NEP has the potential to make the new generation global citizens.

Speaking about the role of citizens, he said that every citizen has to play a key role in building a New India — a clean, healthy and prosperous nation. Everyone performing their duties would pave the way for a better neighborhood, better society, and ultimately, a better country, he further added.

Speaking about Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi and his connection to Vadnagar, he said that it is the beauty of this land that someone who was brought up in this land is now the leader of the country and a global leader.

Navodaya Vidyalaya Committee, Ministry of Education, Government of India allocated Rs.4,61,57,000 in December 2017 to construct a multi-purpose building (multi-purpose hall) for Jawahar Navodaya School, Vadnagar, District Mehsana. Apart from this, the hall has the capacity to hold academic co-curricular and indoor, programs etc. The construction work of this building was done in November 2021 in a modern manner.