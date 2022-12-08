Department of Justice starts a Centrally Sponsored Scheme in October 2019 for setting up of 1023 Fast Track Special Courts (FTSCs)

New Delhi : Department of Justice has started a Centrally Sponsored Scheme in October 2019 for setting up of 1023 Fast Track Special Courts (FTSCs) for expeditious trial and disposal of cases related to rape and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, in pursuance to the Criminal Law (Amendment) Act 2018. Initially, the scheme was for 1 year which has been continued up to 31.03.2023 at a cost of Rs.1,572.86 crore with central share of Rs.971.70 crore.733 FTSCs including 413 exclusive POCSO Courts are functional in 28 States/UTs (up to 31.10.2022).

Centrally Sponsored Scheme for setting up Fast Track Special Courts (FTSCs)is operational till 31.03.2023. FTSCs have disposed more than 1,24,000 cases till October, 2022. However, more than 1,93,000 cases are still pending in these courts and hence, there is a need to extend the Scheme beyond March, 2023. Accordingly, an evaluation study of the Scheme has been taken up as per the instant provisions.

Trial of cases comes under the domain of Judiciary. Lack of proper investigation, insufficient evidences and witnesses, family members, victim, turning hostile etc. are some of the reasons of less conviction under POCSO Act, as per information received from the High Courts.

This information was given by the Minister of Law and Justice, Kiren Rijiju in a written reply in Rajya Sabha today.