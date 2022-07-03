Department of Food and Public Distribution to organize National Conference on Food and Nutrition Security on 05th July

New Delhi : The Department of Food and Public Distribution is organizing a one-day National Conference on -Food and Nutrition Security in India on Tuesday, 5th July 2022 in New Delhi. The conference is aimed at facilitating cross learning, disseminating best practices for schemes under Public Distribution System (PDS) and strengthening the focus on nutritional security.

Shri Piyush Goyal, Union Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution, Commerce & Industry and Textiles will address the conference in presence of Ms. Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti, Minister of State (CA,F&PD) and Shri Ashwini Kumar Choubey, Minister of State (CA, F&PD). The conference would also be graced by Ministers of Food & Civil Supplies of States/UTs.

The key highlights of the conference would include the discussion on the Food Fortification, Diversification of Food basket, Crop Diversification, integrated Annavitran Portal 2.0, Reforms in PDS and Storage sector. Best practices being followed in some of the states will also be shared for wide replication.

The conference will serve as a platform to reflect upon the challenges and opportunities in the true spirit of cooperative federalism for achieving the transformation of the food and nutrition security ecosystem in the country.

India’s Targeted Public Distribution System, under the National Food Security Act, 2013 (NFSA) is the largest public food-security program in the world. This system manages the food security requirements of around 80 crore beneficiaries across India, through the country wide network of more than 5.33 lakh fair price shops. The food security response of the Government through Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY) combined with One Nation One Ration Card (ONORC) during COVID-19 pandemic served as a lifeline for the people and is being hailed globally as a shining example for its efficiency and sensitivity towards poor and vulnerable sections of the society.