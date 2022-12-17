Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities organized a special cultural event Divya Kala Shakti today in Guwahati

New Delhi: The Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEPwD) (Divyangjan), Government of India, organized a special cultural events DIVYAKALSHAKTI -2022 at GMCH auditorium, Guwahati on today. Divya kala shakti is a self-explanatory classical event contributed by all divyangjan of northeastern states of India in order to show case and witness their ability in disability, this has been hosted by Swami Vivekananda National institute of Rehabilitation Training and Research (SVNIRTAR) olatpur, Cuttack, Odisha. As it was a directive from the former President of India Sh Ramnath Kovind; the DIVYAKALSHAKTI program should reach every region of India. However, the DIVYAKALSHAKTI program have already been held at Mumbai, Itanagar, Chennai and Delhi. The program has been inaugurated by His Excellency Governor of Assam in benign presence of Principal secretary Mr. Mukesh Chandra Sahu (IAS), commissioner and secretary Mr S.S.Meenakshi Sundaram (IAS) , Joint Secretary of (MoSJE) Mr Rajeev Sharma ( IFoS) , Commissioner of disability, Government of Assam Mr. Debeswar Borah (ACS) Mr.Rahul Chandra Das ACSDeputySecretaryTransport Department.Govt.of Assam. , Managing Director Assam State Transport Corporation (ASTC) Guwahati Assam and many other dignitaries. The Governor of Assam Prof. Jagdisha Mukhi inaugurated the session vis-a-vis mentioned that Gove. Of Assam extending many programs for the cause of divyangjan and it will certainly boost in to the main stream of the society, and also pointed out that divyangjan brother and sisters are most lovable and adorable. In fact almost 25 cultural items were presented by 102 numbers of divyangjan artist and all the participants were performed their program in most credible way to harness the self-actualization sustainability. In addition to this DIVYAKALSHAKTI is a brisk performance to create mesmerizing ability within inability and it includes the talents in performing arts like classical, folks modern and solo songs from different spectrum of differently abled stake holders. This program imparted a Zeal of incredible feelings among the all presented gathering become more vibrant and it boosts our understanding that divyangjan are boon for our society and without them the society cannot move forward and the differently abled are specially gifted inspiration to one and all.