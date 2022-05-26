Bhubaneswar: Demand to start flight service between Odisha Capital Bhubaneswar and Nepal capital Kathmandu. BJD Rajya Sabha MP Dr. Amar Patnaik urged Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya M. Scindia.

MP Dr. Amar Patnaik write letter to Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya M. Scindia on this regard, Mr. Patnaik said thousands of students from Nepal studying in Odisha.

Mr. Patnaik mentioned there are around 7000 students in Odisha from Nepal. Sri Kshetra Puri and the Kingdom of Nepal have had historic, cultural, civilisational and spiritual connections. Lord Jagannath, Lord Shiva and Mahatma Buddha continue to be common connections. Shankaracharya of Govardhan Peetha in Puri is also the Shankaracharya of Nepal.

With centuries of connect from Hinduism to Buddhism, thousands of students studying in Odisha, we all deserve a direct flight between Bhubaneswar the city of Lingaraj and the city of Pashupatinath.