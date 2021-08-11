Demand of Internal Reservation Among SCs

New Delhi : The States of Andhra Pradesh and Telengana, while forwarding a copy of Resolution passed by their Legislative Assembly, have requested for sub-categorisation of Scheduled Castes. A National Commission to examine the issue of Sub- categorisation of Scheduled Castes in Andhra Pradesh (NCSCSC) headed by Justice Usha Mehra had been set up in the matter. The NCSCSC in its report submitted on 01.05.2008 has recommended amendment of Article 341 of the Constitution to provide for sub-categorisation and de-sub-categorisation of Scheduled Castes. Government has decided to seek views of the major stake holder’s viz. the State Governments and Union Territory Administrations on the recommendation of the NCSCSC. The States/UTs were last reminded on 09.12.2019 to expedite their comments. Moreover, the matter is presently sub-judice in the Supreme Court.

This information was given by The Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment A. Narayanaswamy in the Rajya Sabha in a written reply.