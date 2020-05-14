New Delhi: The Delhi government has received around 3 lakh messages on WhatsApp within seven hours of Chief Minister ArvindKejriwal seeking suggestions from the people on lockdown relaxations post May 17.

We had sought suggestion from people, we have received more than 5 lakh suggestions. Based on these suggestions, we will send a proposal to the Centre. Most have suggested that schools & educational institutes should stay closed till summer vacations says Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal .

Delhi CM Kejriwal says most market associations advocate opening of markets on odd-even basis. Citizens suggest strict action for not wearing masks. Many want cinemas & salons to remain shut says Delhi CM Kejriwal. Most people also said that hotels should stay closed however restaurants should be opened for take-away & home delivery. There is almost a consensus that barber shops, spas, saloons, cinema halls, & swimming pools should not open yet says Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

We have received a lot of suggestions from many market associations and most of them have said market & market complexes should be opened. They said they can be opened on odd-even basis, half shops one day & half shops another says Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. The suggestions will be discussed at 4 pm today in the meeting of State Disaster Management Authority & Lieutenant Governor. After that we will send a proposal on how much relaxations should be given in Delhi, to the Central Government informed Arvind Kejriwal.

