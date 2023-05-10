Delegation of 45 students from Odisha depart for MNIT Jaipur under Yuva Sangam 2

Bhubaneshwar : A delegation of 45 students from diverse higher education institutions from Odisha such as IIT Bhubaneswar have today departed for MNIT Jaipur, Rajasthan, as part of the government’s ambitious cultural and educational endeavour the ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat YuvaSangam’ programme. While the nodal institute of Odisha is IIT Bhubaneswar, the nodal institute of Rajasthan is MNIT

Jaipur. The student’s delegation was flagged off at a special ceremony jointly by the Director, IIT Bhubaneswar Prof.Shreepad Karmalkar andPadmashri awardee & sand artist ShriSudarsanPattnaik. The delegates will reach Jaipur on 11 th May and their trip will conclude on

18 th May. They areaccompanied by 4 faculty members. During the flag off ceremony held, The Director IIT Bhubaneswar said“A person’s outlook is shaped by reading, hearing and direct experience, which has the maximum influence. In EBSB, the students directly experience the Unity in Diversity of India, increasing their pride in their motherland”. The Chief Guest of the Ceremony Shri SudarsanPattnaik praised the initiative of EBSB under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji. He said “This exposure will build national integration and have a lasting and positive impact on the students.” The students will first reach New Delhi on 10 th May and then from here will be heading to MNIT Jaipur campus on 11 th May.

During the visit, the students will be interacting with the Hon’ble Governor of Rajasthan followed by a cultural visit to ChokhiDhani. Their itinerary will include a visit to Sitapura, an interaction at Central Institute of Petrochemicals Technology and an exposure to Jaipur city. The

students will also participate in a Block Printing/Tie & Dye (Crafts) Workshop and plantation

activity on the MNIT Jaipur Campus.

The other places of visit include a tour of JantarMantar, Hawa Mahal, City Palace, Jal Mahal, Amer Fort, heritage tour of Pink city, (local crafts) and shopping. Thereafter, the delegate will go to Udaipur and visit Shri Ek Ling ji Temple, MaharanaPratap Museum-Haldighati, FatehSagar Lake, Bagoreki Haveli, Shilpgram and the same will be followed by a Cultural Evening. An

interaction with Start Ups at MNIT Jaipur Institute Innovation Council (MIIC) is also lined up.

A brainchild of Ministry of Education, YuvaSangam’ Youth Exchange program under Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat aims to strengthen people-to-people connections, especially between youth of different states and introduce to them the culture and values of India. The idea of Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat was conceptualized and structured by the Hon’ble Prime Minster Sh. Narendra Modi Ji to create a cultural connect between the various states of India.

It also aims to expose youth who embody not just immense talent, global knowledge, spirit of creativity and innovation but also revisit cultural values that reflect the country’s humane philosophy. This initiative was launched in February this year and the first phase of

YuvaSangam had an overwhelming participation of 1200 youngsters, with the first batch visiting northeast India.