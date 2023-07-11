Deadlock Ends in Nepal Parliament as PM Prachanda Regrets Controversial Remarks

Kathmandu: Prime Minister Pushkamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ has said that his statement on June 3rd was an emotional topic. He gave an explanation on the said topic in the House of Representatives on Monday.

Prachana stated that he wished he did not speak those words, but he did not say those words as the Prime Minister but as the father of his daughter Gyanu.

“As the Prime Minister, I should not have spoken that language. But that day I did not speak as the prime minister”, said Prachanda, “I spoke as Gyanu’s father. And I remembered that sentiment. I wanted to thank Pritam Singh for his faithfulness. That’s all.”

Prime Minister Prachanda questioned if the speech negated his contributions to the nation or the integrity and independence of the country. “Is it over with just one emotional expression?”, he asked.