Raksha Mantri Rajnath Singh meets his Malaysian counterpart in Kuala Lumpur; Also calls on Prime Minister of the Southeast Asian nation

To further boost India’s ‘Act East Policy’ and strengthen bilateral ties with Malaysia, Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh held extensive discussions with his Malaysian counterpart Mr Dato’ Seri Mohamad Hasan in Kuala Lumpur on July 10, 2023. He also called on Prime Minister Mr YB Dato’ Seri Anwar bin Ibrahim, besides meeting with Minister of Foreign Affairs of Malaysia Dato’ Seri Diraja Dr Zambry Abd Kadir.

After touching down in Kuala Lumpur late on July 09, 2023, Shri Rajnath Singh began his official engagements with a ceremonial Guard of Honour at Ministry of Defence, Malaysia. It was followed by bilateral talks between the Raksha Mantri & his Malaysian counterpart Mr Dato’ Seri Mohamad Hasan.

Both sides discussed initiatives to further expand bilateral defence ties, with particular focus on identifying ways to strengthen industrial cooperation. They reaffirmed their commitment to fully implement the Enhanced Strategic Partnership based on mutual trust and understanding, common interests and shared values of democracy and rule of law.

The two Ministers agreed to the next Malaysia-India Defence Cooperation Committee (MIDCOM) meeting which is being planned in India later this year. Shri Rajnath Singh highlighted the potential of the Indian defence industry with capacity and capability to cooperate with Malaysian Armed Forces in its inventory modernisation and maintenance plans.

Both Ministers approved amendment in the Memorandum of Understanding on Defence Cooperation between India and Malaysia signed in 1993, through ‘Exchange of Letters’ (EoL). This amendment will act as an enabler to expand bilateral defence cooperation in the areas of mutual interest.