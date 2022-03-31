New Delhi : The Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana – National Urban Livelihoods Mission (DAY-NULM) aims at reducing poverty and vulnerability of urban poor households on a sustainable basis. A statement showing physical progress of States/Union Territories (UTs) under various components of Mission from 01.04.2014 to 28.02.2022, is at Annexure-I.
The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs under the vision of ‘Housing for All’ by 2022 is supplementing the efforts of States/ UTs by providing Central Assistance under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana – Urban (PMAY-U) for construction of houses for all eligible families/ beneficiaries since 25.06.2015. So far, out of 1.15 crore houses sanctioned, 56.3 lakh houses have been completed and delivered to the beneficiaries.
Annexure-I
Physical progress of States/UTs under ‘Social Mobilisation & Institution Development’, ‘Employment through Skill Training & Placements’ and ‘Self-Employment Programme’ components of DAY-NULM since 01.04.2014 till 28.02.2022
|S. No
|States/UTs
|No. of SHGs formed
|No. of SHGs given Revolving Fund
|No. of candidates Skill Trained
|No. of Skill Candidates Placed
|No. of beneficiaries assisted for setting up Individual/ Group micro enterprises
|No. of loans disbursed to SHGs under SHG- Bank Linkage Programme
|1
|Andhra Pradesh
|75063
|39606
|80861
|74077
|83124
|321256
|2
|Arunachal Pradesh
|514
|281
|3020
|949
|74
|11
|3
|Assam
|16591
|14369
|14552
|3762
|3277
|3209
|4
|Bihar
|25474
|16123
|27802
|7806
|9046
|5372
|5
|Chhattisgarh
|28820
|20737
|41698
|15747
|35047
|9200
|6
|Goa
|652
|830
|5636
|2761
|244
|1
|7
|Gujarat
|31237
|25120
|82446
|44157
|19321
|10052
|8
|Haryana
|5787
|3301
|21058
|11458
|4424
|417
|9
|Himachal Pradesh
|3860
|3519
|5290
|2496
|2995
|720
|10
|Jammu & Kashmir
|2674
|984
|3086
|403
|12371
|67
|11
|Jharkhand
|16618
|10240
|93959
|39633
|7493
|1990
|12
|Karnataka
|20719
|12640
|11641
|36
|15586
|1787
|13
|Kerala
|22148
|27949
|17099
|12373
|8320
|35019
|14
|Madhya Pradesh
|40962
|21441
|180575
|114102
|67116
|14640
|15
|Maharashtra
|79782
|62373
|183087
|97228
|47091
|45174
|16
|Manipur
|2925
|2177
|696
|357
|7
|28
|17
|Meghalaya
|283
|128
|1235
|604
|125
|5
|18
|Mizoram
|1260
|1366
|8375
|3494
|2200
|208
|19
|Nagaland
|576
|90
|0
|409
|303
|0
|20
|Odisha
|34177
|20501
|17026
|4475
|32391
|14174
|21
|Punjab
|7569
|2250
|31440
|18419
|7794
|8
|22
|Rajasthan
|26462
|18808
|19805
|7995
|25901
|2663
|23
|Sikkim
|69
|37
|3294
|340
|35
|0
|24
|Tamil Nadu
|97067
|60280
|14409
|9754
|236303
|61878
|25
|Telangana
|37533
|7252
|24294
|17232
|12857
|102312
|26
|Tripura
|2197
|1769
|2094
|783
|984
|800
|27
|Uttar Pradesh
|40777
|24101
|182943
|96526
|60992
|6694
|28
|Uttarakhand
|2351
|1300
|18484
|8162
|6510
|254
|29
|West Bengal
|52834
|56347
|57238
|22154
|8210
|34575
|30
|A & N Islands
|101
|42
|0
|0
|4
|0
|31
|Chandigarh
|351
|242
|4717
|2240
|74
|0
|32
|Delhi
|372
|19
|796
|152
|151
|0
|33
|Puducherry
|741
|712
|105
|0
|425
|706
|34
|Ladakh
|6
|0
|0
|0
|21
|0
|Total
|6,78,552
|4,56,934
|11,58,761
|6,20,084
|7,10,816
|6,73,220
Physical Progress of ‘Scheme of Shelter for Urban Homeless’ and ‘Support to Urban Street Vendors’ components of DAY-NULM since 01.04.2014 till 28.02.2022
|S. No.
|State/UT Name
|Number of Shelters Functional
|Support to Urban Street Vendors
|Number of Cities completed
Street Vendors Survey
|No. of Street Vendors identified in surveyed cities
|No. of Certificate of Vending (CoV) issued
|1
|Andaman & Nicobar Island
|0
|1
|676
|676
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|87
|110
|2,56,926
|2,42,049
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|0
|31
|7,605
|818
|4
|Assam
|1
|79
|54,984
|1,775
|5
|Bihar
|82
|136
|1,56,965
|1,56,965
|6
|Chandigarh
|1
|1
|10,930
|10,930
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|25
|61
|1,06,520
|3,428
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu
|0
|3
|2,928
|1,853
|9
|Delhi
|193
|0
|72,457
|56,422
|10
|Goa
|3
|11
|2,881
|2,262
|11
|Gujarat
|53
|170
|3,21,406
|2,09,885
|12
|Haryana
|51
|87
|1,17,028
|56,038
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|19
|54
|6,486
|4,903
|14
|J & K
|1
|11
|31,777
|20,861
|15
|Jharkhand
|55
|44
|71,923
|26,574
|16
|Karnataka
|51
|277
|2,65,477
|1,05,323
|17
|Kerala
|17
|93
|23,154
|3,210
|18
|Ladakh
|0
|2
|427
|427
|19
|Madhya Pradesh
|119
|378
|7,04,587
|7,04,708
|20
|Maharashtra
|89
|154
|5,84,416
|29,171
|21
|Manipur
|0
|4
|15,698
|1,472
|22
|Meghalaya
|4
|6
|1,764
|253
|23
|Mizoram
|94
|8
|3,960
|3,193
|24
|Nagaland
|2
|12
|4,302
|1,818
|25
|Odisha
|45
|114
|80,841
|24,818
|26
|Puducherry
|2
|5
|3,144
|2,150
|27
|Punjab
|27
|165
|1,49,215
|67,929
|28
|Rajasthan
|208
|196
|1,93,568
|23,817
|29
|Sikkim
|1
|0
|0
|0
|30
|Tamil Nadu
|229
|664
|3,09,449
|53,717
|31
|Telangana
|35
|141
|5,02,233
|3,57,840
|32
|Tripura
|6
|20
|8,666
|8,656
|33
|Uttar Pradesh
|128
|128
|8,49,108
|6,14,798
|34
|Uttarakhand
|11
|91
|26,483
|19,158
|35
|West Bengal
|39
|0
|673
|0
|Total
|*1,678
|3,257
|49,48,657
|28,17,897
[*Total capacity of Shelters for Urban Homeless is 96,386.]
This information was given by the Minister of State for Housing & Urban Affairs, Kaushal Kishore, in a written reply in the Lok Sabha today.