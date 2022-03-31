New Delhi : The Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana – National Urban Livelihoods Mission (DAY-NULM) aims at reducing poverty and vulnerability of urban poor households on a sustainable basis. A statement showing physical progress of States/Union Territories (UTs) under various components of Mission from 01.04.2014 to 28.02.2022, is at Annexure-I.

The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs under the vision of ‘Housing for All’ by 2022 is supplementing the efforts of States/ UTs by providing Central Assistance under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana – Urban (PMAY-U) for construction of houses for all eligible families/ beneficiaries since 25.06.2015. So far, out of 1.15 crore houses sanctioned, 56.3 lakh houses have been completed and delivered to the beneficiaries.

Physical progress of States/UTs under ‘Social Mobilisation & Institution Development’, ‘Employment through Skill Training & Placements’ and ‘Self-Employment Programme’ components of DAY-NULM since 01.04.2014 till 28.02.2022

S. No States/UTs No. of SHGs formed No. of SHGs given Revolving Fund No. of candidates Skill Trained No. of Skill Candidates Placed No. of beneficiaries assisted for setting up Individual/ Group micro enterprises No. of loans disbursed to SHGs under SHG- Bank Linkage Programme 1 Andhra Pradesh 75063 39606 80861 74077 83124 321256 2 Arunachal Pradesh 514 281 3020 949 74 11 3 Assam 16591 14369 14552 3762 3277 3209 4 Bihar 25474 16123 27802 7806 9046 5372 5 Chhattisgarh 28820 20737 41698 15747 35047 9200 6 Goa 652 830 5636 2761 244 1 7 Gujarat 31237 25120 82446 44157 19321 10052 8 Haryana 5787 3301 21058 11458 4424 417 9 Himachal Pradesh 3860 3519 5290 2496 2995 720 10 Jammu & Kashmir 2674 984 3086 403 12371 67 11 Jharkhand 16618 10240 93959 39633 7493 1990 12 Karnataka 20719 12640 11641 36 15586 1787 13 Kerala 22148 27949 17099 12373 8320 35019 14 Madhya Pradesh 40962 21441 180575 114102 67116 14640 15 Maharashtra 79782 62373 183087 97228 47091 45174 16 Manipur 2925 2177 696 357 7 28 17 Meghalaya 283 128 1235 604 125 5 18 Mizoram 1260 1366 8375 3494 2200 208 19 Nagaland 576 90 0 409 303 0 20 Odisha 34177 20501 17026 4475 32391 14174 21 Punjab 7569 2250 31440 18419 7794 8 22 Rajasthan 26462 18808 19805 7995 25901 2663 23 Sikkim 69 37 3294 340 35 0 24 Tamil Nadu 97067 60280 14409 9754 236303 61878 25 Telangana 37533 7252 24294 17232 12857 102312 26 Tripura 2197 1769 2094 783 984 800 27 Uttar Pradesh 40777 24101 182943 96526 60992 6694 28 Uttarakhand 2351 1300 18484 8162 6510 254 29 West Bengal 52834 56347 57238 22154 8210 34575 30 A & N Islands 101 42 0 0 4 0 31 Chandigarh 351 242 4717 2240 74 0 32 Delhi 372 19 796 152 151 0 33 Puducherry 741 712 105 0 425 706 34 Ladakh 6 0 0 0 21 0 Total 6,78,552 4,56,934 11,58,761 6,20,084 7,10,816 6,73,220

Physical Progress of ‘Scheme of Shelter for Urban Homeless’ and ‘Support to Urban Street Vendors’ components of DAY-NULM since 01.04.2014 till 28.02.2022

S. No. State/UT Name Number of Shelters Functional Support to Urban Street Vendors Number of Cities completed Street Vendors Survey No. of Street Vendors identified in surveyed cities No. of Certificate of Vending (CoV) issued 1 Andaman & Nicobar Island 0 1 676 676 2 Andhra Pradesh 87 110 2,56,926 2,42,049 3 Arunachal Pradesh 0 31 7,605 818 4 Assam 1 79 54,984 1,775 5 Bihar 82 136 1,56,965 1,56,965 6 Chandigarh 1 1 10,930 10,930 7 Chhattisgarh 25 61 1,06,520 3,428 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu 0 3 2,928 1,853 9 Delhi 193 0 72,457 56,422 10 Goa 3 11 2,881 2,262 11 Gujarat 53 170 3,21,406 2,09,885 12 Haryana 51 87 1,17,028 56,038 13 Himachal Pradesh 19 54 6,486 4,903 14 J & K 1 11 31,777 20,861 15 Jharkhand 55 44 71,923 26,574 16 Karnataka 51 277 2,65,477 1,05,323 17 Kerala 17 93 23,154 3,210 18 Ladakh 0 2 427 427 19 Madhya Pradesh 119 378 7,04,587 7,04,708 20 Maharashtra 89 154 5,84,416 29,171 21 Manipur 0 4 15,698 1,472 22 Meghalaya 4 6 1,764 253 23 Mizoram 94 8 3,960 3,193 24 Nagaland 2 12 4,302 1,818 25 Odisha 45 114 80,841 24,818 26 Puducherry 2 5 3,144 2,150 27 Punjab 27 165 1,49,215 67,929 28 Rajasthan 208 196 1,93,568 23,817 29 Sikkim 1 0 0 0 30 Tamil Nadu 229 664 3,09,449 53,717 31 Telangana 35 141 5,02,233 3,57,840 32 Tripura 6 20 8,666 8,656 33 Uttar Pradesh 128 128 8,49,108 6,14,798 34 Uttarakhand 11 91 26,483 19,158 35 West Bengal 39 0 673 0 Total *1,678 3,257 49,48,657 28,17,897

[*Total capacity of Shelters for Urban Homeless is 96,386.]

This information was given by the Minister of State for Housing & Urban Affairs, Kaushal Kishore, in a written reply in the Lok Sabha today.