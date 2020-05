Bhubaneswar: Cyclone Amphan has affected over 44.45 lakh people in 9833 villages&22 urban bodies in Balasore, Bhadrak, Kendrapada, Jagatsinghpur, Mayurbhanj, Cuttack, Jajpur, Keonjhar, Khordha&Puri districts. Balasore, Bhadrak, Kendrapada & Jagatsinghpur have been affected severely says Odisha Govt.

