Bhubaneswar: Health Minister Naba Kishore Das today issued a fresh Covid advisory to be followed at railway stations and airports as huge number of travellers are coming from Delhi and other parts of the country witness hike in Covid cases to Odisha.

According to the notice, “Hundreds of travellers are returning from Delhi and its nearby areas to the State by trains and flights. Hence special measures should be taken for the screening of the passengers at the railway stations and airports.”