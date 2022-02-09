Continuing its push towards controlling Industrial Pollution, CAQM directs industries located in NCR of Haryana, U.P. and Rajasthan to switch to PNG or Biomass Fuel;

New Delhi: The Commission for Air Quality Management in NCR and Adjoining Areas (CAQM) has directed the industries located in NCR of Haryana, U.P. and Rajasthan which, despite the availability of natural gas infrastructure and supply have still not shifted to PNG/ cleaner fuels, to switch to PNG or Biomass Fuel. As per the Commission’s Directions: –

Industries located in the NCR of Haryana, U. P. and Rajasthan shall completely switch over to PNG or biomass fuels, by 30.09.2022.

Non-switchover shall result in closure of industries using other fuels.

Till such time the transition to fuels as above is effected, such industries shall use only fuels as approved by the respective State Governments for industrial operations.

Industries in the jurisdiction of GNCTD have already been shifted to cleaner fuel mainly PNG.

This decision of the Commission has been taken after soliciting views from different Organizations, Associations, Entities and State Governments. Various organizations/ associations/ entities made their submissions/ represented to the Commission. A large number of associations, federations and individuals submitted before the Commission their requests for permitting use of biomass fuels in addition to PNG, citing that biomass-based fuels are much more environment friendly than fossil fuels like HSD and Coal, etc. in terms of carbon emissions.

The emissions from industries using polluting fuels like coal, diesel, etc., create an adverse impact on air quality in the NCR and shifting of industries to PNG/cleaner fuels has always been a priority for CAQM. Apart from that, open burning of biomass is also one of the major causes for air pollution in NCR. Through enhanced usage of biomass as fuel in industrial operations in the NCR, Commission is primarily focused on controlling the issue of biomass burning. This will not only help in minimizing the usage of polluting fuel in NCR industries but also enhance farmers’ earnings, while ensuring proper utilization of biomass.

All industries in the NCR running on coal if shifted to PNG or biomass fuels in conjunction with Air Pollution Control Devices (APCD), would result in a remarkable decline in biomass burning across different regions of NCR and adjoining areas, thereby improving the air quality.