Cold wave grips Odisha; Daringbadi records season’s lowest minimum temperature of 3.6 degC even today

Bhubaneswar : Cold wave conditions continued to sweep the State with the mercury plummeting below 10 degree Celsius in seventeen parts of the state on Tuesday night. Daringbadi records continuosly season’s lowest minimum temperature of 3.6 degree Celsius and Phulbani records 4 degC.

Light frost was reported from both Phulbani and Daringbadi on Wednesday morning.

Besides, Bhubaneswar and Cuttack record night temperature of 10.1 degrees and 10.6 degrees, respectively

Notably, Due to the active dry and cold winds from north and north-west India, the minimum temperature will fall by 2-3° degrees in most parts of Odisha in the next 3 days. Under this influence, cold conditions likely to prevail over entire Odisha.