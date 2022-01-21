Coal Secretary launches Koyla Darpan Portal

New Delhi : In order to share Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) related to the Coal Sector a portal “Koyla Darpan” has been launched by Dr. Anil Kumar Jain, Secretary, Ministry of Coal here today.

As an initial step, the portal has the following KPIs – 1. Coal/Lignite Production, 2. Coal/Lignite Offtake, 3. Exploration Data, 4. Central Sector Schemes, 5. Status of Coal Stock in Thermal Power Plants, 6. Infrastructure Projects, 7. Allocation of Blocks (CMSP/MMDR), 8. Monitoring of Major Coal Mines(CIL), 9. Coal Price.

Senior Officers of Minstry of Coal and PSUs (through VC) were present in the event. Suggestions/Views were given by the officers to make the portal more user friendly.

The portal is accessible through the website of Ministry of Coal (https://coal.gov.in) for maximum public outreach.