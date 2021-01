Bhubaneswar: CMDE NP Pradip Assumes Charge Of Commanding Officer In INS Chilika , and Naval Officer-in-Charge (Odisha) from CMDE Rituraj Sahu. CMDE Rituraj Sahu, who was here for 22 months, is slated to take over Command of INS Netaji Subhas and Naval Officer-in-Charge (West Bengal) at Kolkata.

