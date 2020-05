Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik asks all “brothers & sisters having links to the land of Odisha” to recite “Bande Utkal Janani” at 5.30pm on May 30 (Saturday) to encourage COVID warriors & respect their sacrifice. CM says a tougher road may lie ahead.

COVID19 death rate in Odisha is lowest in the world. Around 50% of the patients in the state have recovered and returned to their houses so far: CM Naveen Patnaik in a video message.

Related

comments