Bhubaneswar: Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik launched ‘Odisha for AI’ portal http://ai.odisha.gov.in & ‘AI for Youth’ programme in collaboration with Intel India. In 1st phase, it will be rolled out in Bhubaneswar, Cuttack & Puri. CM urged all to embrace AI to unlock limitless potential of youth.

Complimenting E&IT Dept & Intel India for this collaboration to make #Odisha truly AI Ready, CM advised all State Govt Depts to take advantage of these programmes & train officials for enabling them to be at the forefront of #AI revolution.

The event was graced by Minister Tusharkanti Behera, 5T Secy Sri V K Pandian, Development Commissioner Smt Anu Garg, Pr Secy Sri Manoj Mishra, Spl Secy Manas Panda, Country Head @IntelIndia Smt @rnivruti, senior officials of Odisha Govt & senior executives from Intel.

As a cutting edge technology, AI has the potential to impact all spheres of our lives starting from healthcare to education & livelihood, mentioned Country Head Intel India SmtNivruti during the launch of ‘Odisha for AI’ & ‘AI for Youth’ programme.