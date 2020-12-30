CM Naveen Patnaik commended the overall effort of Odisha Police in handling the Corona pandemic situation with compassion and empathy

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today addressed the 62nd Senior Police Officers’ Conference and expressed happiness that law and order situation in the State remained peaceful in the year 2020. He commended the overall effort of Odisha Police in handling the Corona pandemic situation with compassion and empathy. Chief Minister paid homage to the departed souls and assured their families all support.

Chief Minister while saying that people coming to Police Stations should be treated with dignity has been the aim of ‘Mo Sarkar’, expressed satisfaction over the positive feedback taken under the initiative. He further said that though certain good initiatives under 5-T in Odisha Police have been taken up, there is a need to increase the same.

Chief Minister congratulated the State Police for organising an effective drive against Narcotic drugs throughout the State with the STF taking the lead. He emphasised on Special Drive against organised crime and extortion should be carried out with more focused effort.

Chief Minister announced creation of special wing in Odisha Police to look after offences against women and children. Saying this as a focus area, he hoped quality services will be provided to the women and children.

Chief Minister while describing Road Safety another area of concern said to take up preventive and enforcement initiative as well as public awareness campaign in coordination with other stake holders like Transport, Works Department etc. to bring down road accident related fatalities.

Chief Minister further said that 6 new Police Stations have been sanctioned today to strengthen Police Service in the State. He also said that 905 additional posts in various ranks have been sanctioned by surrendering equal number of posts elsewhere.

