CM Naveen Patnaik announces ex-gratia of Rs 25 lakh each for the kin of the two martyrs from #Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik expresses deep grief over the death of two Odia soldiers at Gulwani valley in Ladakh. The CM announced ex-gratia of Rs 25 lakh each from CMRF to the next of the kin of two martyrs & conveyed his deep sympathies to the bereaved families.

It should be noted that 2 jawans from Odisha, Chandrakant Pradhan (left) from Biarpanga in Kandhamal district & Nanduram Soren from Rairangpur among the 20 martyred soldiers who lost their lives in Ladakh’s Galwan Valley.

CM @Naveen_Odisha expressed deep grief over death of two Odia soldiers in #galwanvalleyclash in #Ladakh. Hailing their supreme sacrifice for the motherland, CM announced ex-gratia of ₹25 lakh each from CMRF to next of kin of martyrs & conveyed sympathy to the bereaved families. — CMO Odisha (@CMO_Odisha) June 17, 2020

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik paid tributes to the Indian Army personnel who were martyred in a violent clash with Chinese troops in Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh and said they have made the supreme sacrifice protecting the integrity of the nation.

Taking to Twitter, the chief minister also extended his deep condolences to the families of the martyrs. “Join the nation to salute the bravehearts of #IndianArmy who made the supreme sacrifice at #GalwanValley, protecting the integrity of our nation. Deepest condolences to the families of the brave martyrs,” Patnaik tweeted.

Related

comments