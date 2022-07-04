CM Jai Ram Thakur expresses grief over bus accident in Kullu district

New Delhi : Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur has expressed grief over the tragic bus accident near Shainshar in Sainj valley of Kullu district today morning in which 12 people lost their lives and several other have been injured. The ill fated private bus number HP 30A-0646 was on its way from Shainshar to Kullu.

Chief Minister thanked the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for approving an ex gratia of Rs. 2 lakh each from PMNRF for the next of kin of those who lost their lives and Rs. 50,000 each to the injured in this tragic accident.

Chief Minister has asked the Chief Secretary to personally supervise the relief and rescue operations. He said that magisterial enquiry has been ordered to probe the cause of the accident and ADM Kullu would probe the whole incident.

Jai Ram Thakur said that Rs 5 lakh would be provided to the next of the kin of the deceased whereas Rs. 15,000 would be provided as immediate relief to each injured person. He said that free treatment would also be provided to the injured persons.

Chief Minister prayed to the Almighty to give peace to the departed souls and strength to the bereaved family members to bear the irreparable loss. He wished speedy recovery to the injured.

Chief Secretary Ram Subhag Singh has directed Financial Commissioner Revenue and Divisional Commissioner Mandi to immediately rush to the accident spot to supervise the rescue operations.