Closing Ceremony of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Iconic Week of Ministry of Finance to be held in Goa on Saturday

New Delhi :The Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Iconic Week of Ministry of Finance will come to an end on Saturday, with the Union Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman gracing the Closing Ceremony events in Goa. The programme will include a number of events being showcased by the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC), Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), Departments of Revenue, Economic Affairs and Financial Services

The first event of the day will be the dedication of the National Museum of Customs and GST in Panaji followed by inauguration of the GST Gallery. A short film titled ‘Dharohar’ will also be screened.

In a bid to create awareness and spread tax literacy among people as well as children, the Central Board of Direct Taxes has developed some interesting ‘learn by play’ products. Finance Minister will launch a set of Board Games, 3D Puzzles and Comic Books under this series.

A customized ‘Snakes & Ladders” game aims to educate young children about Taxes. Similarly a 3D Puzzle ‘India Gate’ also aims to introduce children and young adults to the concept of paying taxes in an interesting manner. A series of Digital Comic Books to spread awareness about income and taxes will also be released.

On this occasion, a short video on Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav will also be launched showcasing the contribution of taxes to the nation’s development and the reforms undertaken in the area of direct taxes.

An important AKAM theme is “Resolve at 75”. Accordingly, a musical video created by Department of Financial Services with the title “Pledge” will be released. In this video, the people in the Indian Financial Services sector take a vow to serve the people and the nation.

In collaboration with Department of Posts, the Budget division of Department of Economic Affairs will be organizing release of an album of a customized My Stamp, a Special Cover, and a Brochure highlighting Union Budget’s contribution to Indian Economy over past 75 years. A short film showcasing the journey of Union Budget since independence would also be released during the ceremony.

Another highlight of the valedictory function will be the virtual inauguration of sand art by renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik on Puri Beach. The sand art is based on the theme ‘taxes for nation’s development’.