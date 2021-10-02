Cleanliness Drive organized on Yamuna Ghat by NMCG on Gandhi Jayanti

New Delhi : As part of the Swachhta Hi Sewa campaign and celebration of Gandhi Jayanti, a cleanliness drive was organized by National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG) on 2nd October at a Yamuna Ghat in Kalindi Kunj (Noida side). The volunteers from NMCG stakeholders and partners including Ganga Vichar Manch, Tree Craze Foundation, Ganga Samagra, Yamuna Mission, local municipal bodies etc. participated in the event. NMCG team was led by Rajiv Ranjan Mishra, Director General, NMCG who welcomed all the participants. A Ganga Pledge was administered to reiterate the commitment towards the cause of river rejuvenation. Shri Ashok Kumar Singh, ED (Projects) also participated.

The Shram Daan teams were split into two parts – one side of the ghat was cleaned by the volunteers of Ganga Vichar Manch, Western Uttar Pradesh Unit including Sh. Bharat Pathak, National Convener and Sh. CP Chauhan. Ganga Vichar Manch is a volunteer platform that enables interactive dialogue and coordination of activities among various stakeholders of NMCG. Ms. Nandita Pathak of Ganga Samagra also took part with her team.

The other side of the ghat was cleaned by the officials of NMCG, Yamuna Mission, Tree Craze Foundation and others. Tree Craze Foundation is a not-for-profit organization committed to the cause of trees, rivers, ecosystems and environment. Tree Craze Foundation, headed by Ms. Bhawna Badola regularly organizes cleaning activities on the ghats of Yamuna in the National Capital Region. Tree Craze Foundation is also NMCG’s partner to organize Ganga Quest, a unique online quiz aimed at engaging children and youth in the Namami Gange Programme.

Rajiv Ranjan Mishra, DG, NMCG, who led from the front, emphasized on the importance of rejuvenating not just River Ganga but also its tributaries to bring back the wholesomeness of River Ganga. The cleaning of tributaries of Ganga like Yamuna, Hindon, Ram Ganga, Kosi etc. is part of the Namami Gange Programme and several projects have been sanctioned for cleaning of tributaries of Ganga.

He added that apart from Gandhi Jayanti, the Nation is also celebrating Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav and similar activities are being organized in various parts of the main stem Ganga basin states by the volunteers of Ganga Vichar Manch.