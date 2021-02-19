Circular Economy can be a key step in addressing the ecological strain on our planet: PM Narendra Modi

New Delhi: The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has said that there is a need to look at our consumption patterns, and how we can reduce their ecological impact. He said Circular Economy can be a key step in solving many of our challenges in this regard. He was addressing the valedictory function of India-Australia Circular Economy Hackathon today via video conference.

The Prime Minister said recycling and reusing things, eliminating waste, and improving resource efficiency must become part of our lifestyles. He expressed the hope that innovations showcased at the hackathon will inspire the two countries to take the lead in circular economy solutions. He also asked to find ways to scale-up and incubate these ideas. “We must never forget, that we are not the owners of all that Mother Earth has to offer, but merely its trustees for all the future generations to come”, the Prime Minister said.

The Prime Minister said the energy and enthusiasm of today’s youthful participants in the hackathon is a symbol of the forward-looking partnership between India and Australia. “The strong India-Australia partnership will play an important role in shaping the post-COVID world.And our youth, our young innovators, our startups, will be at the forefront of this partnership” concluded the Prime Minister.