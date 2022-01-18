Choice Welfare Foundation in pact with Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences to empower Palghar’s tribal students

Bhubaneshwar : Mumbai-based financial conglomerate Choice Group through its CSR (corporate social responsibility) arm, Choice Welfare Foundation has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Bhubaneshwar-based Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS) to create facilities for over 5,000 tribal students near Mega village, Manor in Palghar district of Maharashtra.

This initiative includes developing a residential school for underprivileged kids along with other recreational activities with the objective of ensuring better life and sustainable livelihood for their overall development.

A special purpose vehicle (SPV) will be formed in the name of “CHOICE KISS RESIDENTIAL SCHOOL” to undertake this project and will funded with the support of Choice group along with support from other philanthropic organizations including KISS.

“Human capital is an important ingredient in an efficient domestic economy that can be competitive globally and our endeavour is to inculcate skill-based quality educational system that can improve lives and livelihoods of the society,” said Sunil Patodia, Chairman, Choice Welfare Foundation.

KISS will take up the management and operational responsibility of the facilities including the administration of school, hostel, kitchen mess, hospital, sports and other ancillary services.

Commenting on the initiative, Kamal Poddar, Trustee, Choice Welfare Foundation mentions, “Empowering and enlightening the next generation for a stronger and skilled nation has been our vision and this pact with Kalinga Institute is sowing a seed towards that direction. We are hopeful that this would go a long way in nation-building at large and a sustainable society in particular.”

Appreciating the gesture, Dr Achyuta Samanta, Founder, KISS, states, “We are pleased to be a part of this noble gesture and associate ourselves with Choice Welfare Foundation. With this, CA Kamal Poddar ji has gone that extra mile to nurture the future of these tribal children. As the Founder of KISS, we shall leave no stone unturned to facilitate and provide the required amenities. These children have the right and potential to become one of tomorrow’s inspirations and we should endeavour to let their dreams fly with this initiative.”

In the past, as part of its CSR initiative, Choice Welfare Foundation has supported several initiatives including medical equipment at Mumbai’s Lions Kartar Singh Hospital, along with science laboratory at Rajasthani Sammelan Educational Trust worth Rs. 51 lakhs. In Palghar, it had supported skill development community centre at Rozpada & Vartak Vasahat, daily meal to tribal area children at Talasari, solar power water supply project at Umberpada, Zap, and Kondepadu among several others.