Odisha’s Chief Secretary SC Mohapatra reviews preparedness for Men’s Hockey World Cup 2023, says Rourkela airstrip work has finished

Bhubaneswar : In a big breaking, ahead of the Odisha Men’s Hockey World Cup 2023 Chief Secretary SC Mohapatra today reviewed the preparatory works .

Chief Secretary says, ” time to time review of all the preparedness for Men’s Hockey World Cup 2023 is being done by the officials and the airstrip work at Rourkela has almost been over.”

With progress in the ongoing development work , as talks are underway with different airlines, license will be soon be issued soon, said Chief Secretary.

Further, there are plans to ferry the players of the HCW 2023 through charter flights, he added.