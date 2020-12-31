New Delhi: Admiral Karambir Singh, the Chief of the Naval Staff (CNS) visited INS Dwarka, Indian Navy’s forward operating base at Okha, Gujarat, on New Year’s Eve.

The CNS was briefed by the Flag Officer Commanding Gujarat, Daman and Diu on maritime operations and security aspects relevant to Gujarat, Daman & Diu (GD&D) Naval Area. He also took stock of coastal surveillance initiatives by GD&D Area and interacted with personnel from Naval Station Okha and other units.

Appreciating the quality work put in by the station, heencouraged the personnel to keep up the good work as INS Dwarka enters its Golden Jubilee year. TheCNS also wished all personnel and families at GD&D Area the very best for the New Year.

