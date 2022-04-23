Chief Minister Shivraj Chouhan pays homage to Pandit Madhav Rao Sapre on his death anniversary

New Delhi : Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan paid homage to the famous litterateur and journalist Pandit Madhav Rao Sapre on his death anniversary. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan paid floral tribute by garlanding his picture in the auditorium at his residence office. Pt. Madhavrao Sapre was a Hindi writer and journalist. He is known as the first story writer of Hindi. He also had a leading role in India’s freedom struggle. Sapre was in the role of people’s sentinel as a renowned editor and people’s teacher as a scholarly litterateur. He enriched the Hindi language as a lexicographer and translator. In the year 1902, he took the responsibility of giving shape to the ‘Vigyan Shabdkosh’ (science dictionary) scheme of Kashi Nagari Pracharini Sabha. At the same time, the vocabulary of economics was also preserved and enriched. Pt. Madhavrao Sapre was born on June 19, 1871 at Patharia in Damoh district. He passed away on 23 April 1926. A newspaper museum and research institute is established in Bhopal in the memory of Pandit Madhav Rao Sapre.

