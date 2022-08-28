Chief Justice of India seven Judicial Officers as Additional Judges of the Calcutta High Court

New Delhi : In exercise of the power conferred by clause (1) of Article 224 of the Constitution of India, the President, after consultation with the Chief Justice of India, is pleased to appoint following Judicial Officers as Additional Judges of the Calcutta High Court as follows:-

Sl. No. Name (S/Shri) Details of Appointment 1. Biswaroop Chowdhury As Additional Judges, Calcutta High Court 2. Partha Sarathi Sen 3. Prasenjit Biswas 4. Uday Kumar 5. Ajay Kumar Gupta 6. Supratim Bhattacharya 7. Partha Sarathi Chatterjee 8. Apurba Sinha Ray 9. Md. Shabbar Rashidi