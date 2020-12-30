Chhattisgarh tops country in ranking of Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Rurban mission

Raipur: Chhattisgarh has topped the country in the dynamic ranking of Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Rurban Mission.The state has once again ranked first in the list of the best performing states in the ranking conducted by the Ministry of Rural Development, Government of India on the basis of consolidated performance in the Rurban cluster area. Chief Minister Shri Bhupesh Baghel has called it a proud achievement for the state and has congratulated all the officers and employees from the state level to the ground level involved in the implementation of the Rurban mission. He has expressed hope that Chhattisgarh will be the model state of the country in the implementation of the Rurban Mission. It is noteworthy that earlier Chhattisgarh had received the first prize for excellent implementation of the Rurban Mission and as the best performing state.

It is worth mentioning here that the “Dynamic ranking system” of all Rurban clusters of the country was prepared under the mission by the Ministry of Rural Development, Government of India, based on a total of 12 indicators, assessing the financial and material progress made so far under the Rurban Mission.The states have been ranked based on the consolidated performance of the cluster allocated to the various states of the country. According to the ranking done on the basis of the above standards, Chhattisgarh has ranked first again in the list of the best performing states.

It is known that Chhattisgarh was awarded the first prize for “excellent implementation of the mission” by the Ministry of Rural Development, Government of India, at the “National Award Distribution Ceremony” on 19 December 2019. Along with this, the State was awarded the first prize in the category “Best Performing State” under the Rurban Mission at the National Award Distribution ceremony organized by the Ministry of Rural Development, Government of India, at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi on September 11, 2018.

