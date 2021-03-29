Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel holds high level meeting to prevent corona infection

Raipur: Review of growing corona infection prevention and Covid-19 vaccination in the state was done in a meeting held at Chief Minister’s residence office here today under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Mr. Bhupesh Baghel. In the meeting Chief Minister said that Covid- 19 vaccination should be done in a speedy manner in the districts affected by corona infection. In addition to the Health Department, the staff of urban bodies and teachers should also be engaged in the drive for vaccination. Support of sarpanches and public representatives should be taken to motivate people for vaccination. Guidelines issued to prevent corona infection should be strictly followed. He also directed to take strict action against any negligence or violation of rules. Similarly, instructions were given to all collectors to ensure strict adherence to the guidelines issued for Home Isolation patients.

The Chief Minister said that vaccination is an important measure to prevent Covid-19. People must continue to use masks and sanitizers even after vaccination. The condition of patient does not get serious if infected after being vaccinated. Even after both doses of corona vaccine, if a person has a corona infection, it will be mild and the condition will not be as severe. In such a situation there is no possibility of hospitalization or death.

The Chief Minister said that at the places where corona infection is spreading rapidly, Containment zones should be declared . Similarly, in the event of outbreak of corona infection in the villages, a containment zone should be created. He said that Home Isolation should be strictly followed. Action should be taken against those who do not follow Home Isolation. He said that Corona Guideline should be followed at all public places. Special attention should be paid to the people working in business and industrial institutions. Industrialists and businessmen should ensure that all the people working there come with masks and keep using sanitizers etc.

The Chief Minister said that everyone’s participation in preventing Corona infection is necessary. As before, we all have to work together to prevent infection. He also held discussions with the collectors of Durg, Bilaspur and Raipur through video conferencing and reviewed the condition of corona infection. Mr. Baghel instructed the collectors to take necessary decisions immediately according to the situation there. He said that every day the vaccination centers should have 100% immunization as per the target. For the smooth functioning of the vaccination centers, duties should be assigned to the local authorities and employees as per the requirement, so that the vaccination work can be ensured in these centers. Vaccination work should be done at full capacity by the vaccination team in these centers.

Health Minister Shri T.S. Singhdev attended the meeting through video conferencing. Home Minister Shri Tamradhwaj Sahu, Agriculture Minister Mr. Ravindra Choubey, Forest Minister Mr. Mohammad Akbar, School Education Minister Dr. Premasai Singh Tekam, Food Minister Mr. Amarjeet Bhagat, Industry Minister Mr. Kawasi Lakhma, Urban Administration Minister Dr. Shiv Kumar Dahriya, Chief Minister’s Additional Chief Secretary, Shri Subrata Sahoo, Additional Chief Secretary Health,Mrs Renu G. Pillai, Secretary to Chief Minister Mr. Siddartha Komal Singh Pardeshi, Commissioner Health Dr. C.R. Prasanna, Director Health Services Shri Neeraj Bansod, Director of National Health Mission, Dr. Priyanka Shukla and other senior officers were present.